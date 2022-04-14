Mayawati says, Dalit members of Parliament from ‘Casteist Parties’ won’t help the community

Mayawati, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, warned on Thursday that Dalits who become MPs and MLAs through ‘casteist parties’ such as the BJP and the Congress will only serve their own interests rather than the community’s.

Mayawati said at a programme commemorating the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar at the party office here that if these leaders try to do something for their community, they will be removed from the party and the government.

In 1891, BR Ambedkar, a Dalit from Maharashtra, a key architect of India’s Constitution was born. He was a jurist and economist who was a key figure in India’s freedom movement. ‘It has always been clear in the country’s politics that even if casteist parties, especially the Congress and the BJP, make a Dalit MP, MLA, minister, deputy chief minister or even the president, that Dalit person can only ensure his progress and that of his family but cannot do anything for the progress of the neglected community,’ Mayawati said, according to a BSP statement.