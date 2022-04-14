Razia Sultana issued recovery notice for missing valuables

The Public Works Department issued a recovery notice to former Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana on Monday. Sultana is the third former minister to get a notice of recovery. Former cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who led the finance and revenue departments, had previously received similar letters from the PWD.

In the recovery notice, the Public Works Department has requested the Congress leader to deposit a total of Rs 5,66,959 in the form of a check or a demand draft, or to return the missing valuables. A 670 Ltr refrigerator worth Rs 86,550, three LED televisions worth Rs 4,28, 820, and three oil-filled radiator heaters worth Rs 51,480 are among the lost valuables.

Razia Sultana, who served in the cabinet under both Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, has stated that all of the items are stored at one of her homes and that the department can retrieve them.