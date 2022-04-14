Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Happiness Card in UAE

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a Happiness Card in the UAE. The card launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs gives access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate.

Shah Rukh Khan was earlier given the Golden Visa of the UAE. The Bollywood superstar is the celebrity face of Dubai tourism.

In November 2 2021, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with his name and image to honour the star on his 56th birthday. Hit songs from the actor’s movies were played in the backdrop.