Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Happiness Card in UAE

Apr 14, 2022, 03:55 pm IST

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a Happiness Card in the UAE. The  card launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs  gives access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, including discounts, and promotions during their stay in the Emirate.

Shah Rukh Khan was earlier given the Golden Visa of the UAE. The Bollywood superstar is  the celebrity face of Dubai tourism.

In November 2 2021, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai  was lit up with his name and image to honour the star on his 56th birthday.  Hit songs from the actor’s movies were played in the backdrop.

