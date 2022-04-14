‘Whether you like it or not, farm laws will come back’: BJP MP Suresh Gopi

Actor turned politician and BJP Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi stated on Wednesday that the agricultural rules, which were abolished by the Union government in December last year, will be reinstated as ‘genuine farmers’ want them.

Inaugurating Vishu celebrations, Suresh Gopi said, ‘I am a BJP man…am extremely angry over the withdrawal of the farm laws. Whether you like it or not, I would say the farm laws will come back. Genuine farmers will demand them. I am sure they will come back. Otherwise, the farmers will send this government packing’.

Previously, a squabble developed over Vishu kaineettam (a gift given to children during the Vishu festival in Kerala), when Gopi handed over money to priests at several temples in Thrissur for distribution among 1,000 children even as the temple board had prohibited collecting donations from individuals. In certain areas, after obtaining Vishu kaineettam from the BJP MP, women were spotted patting his feet.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty granted bail in 21 lakh loan default case

Speaking about the controversy, Gopi said ‘certain crooked persons made an issue out of the gesture. There is picture of (Mahatma) Gandhi on the currency note, not of Narendra Modi or Suresh Gopi. What should I say about the people who don’t understand the goodness’, he said.