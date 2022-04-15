Air India starts to restore pre-covid salaries of pilots, cabin crew amid hike in air traffic

New Delhi: Within three months of taking control of Air India, Tata Group announced on Friday that the company has started the process of restoring the salaries of pilots and cabin crews to the pre-COVID level as air traffic increases. Salaries and allowances of Air India pilots and cabin crews were cut sharply after COVID-19 pandemic hit the airlines business.

‘As the hope of a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the Aviation Sector takes off once again with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner’, Air India said in an organisational announcement.

With effect from April 1, 2022, employee salaries have been restored by almost 75% as compared to the pre-COVID pandemic level. Air India has restored 20% of the flying allowance for pilots. It was cut by 35% after the pandemic hit. Special pay pilots and wide body allowances, which was cut by 40% during the pandemic, has been restored by 25%. For cabin crew, the flying allowance has been restored by 10%. It was cut by 15%. Wide body allowance, which was cut by 20%, has been restored to 5% in the current phase.

The organisational announcement letter signed by Amrita Sharan, Director (Personnel), Air India, noted that the salaries would be reviewed further as performance improves in coming months. For pilots and cabin crew, international layover allowance and domestic layover allowance wherever applicable, remain unchanged and rates applicable in March 2022 will continue to be applicable, Sharan said in the organisational announcement letter.