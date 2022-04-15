Gusty wind, light rainfall bring relief from heat in several parts of Delhi

On Thursday, gusty winds and light rain gave some reprieve from the sweltering heat in portions of Delhi-NCR. The highest temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory dipped marginally on Wednesday and Thursday after being at 40 degrees Celsius or above from April 8 to 12. The maximum temperature was 39.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, three degrees above usual.

The temperature had dropped to roughly 29.4 degrees Celsius around 8.30 pm. A western disturbance that has been impacting the western Himalayan area gave relief from the heatwave. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report provided on Thursday night, the western disturbance is over Jammu & Kashmir and the surrounding areas.

Other meteorological stations in Delhi, such as those at the Ridge, Pitampura, Najafgarh, and Mungeshpur, continued to record heat wave conditions on Thursday, with maximum temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall were expected across areas of Delhi-NCR, according to the IMD, including North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, and Southwest Delhi, as well as Karnal, Nuh, Panipat, Rewari, and Jhajjar.

As per the IMD projection, the maximum temperature in Delhi would likely return to approximately 42 degrees Celsius on April 18. From April 18 to 20, there is a chance of a heatwave. A two to three-degree increase in maximum temperature is definitely probable throughout northwest India during the next three days.