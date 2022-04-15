Indian Railways cancels 151 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled 151 trains today on Friday, April 15. The national transporter did not mentioned any reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains. Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar.

Indian Railways urged passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Some of the trains that are cancelled:

00109 SGLA-MFP PEXP SPL

SANGOLA (SGLA) – MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)

00111 PUNE-DD-MFP PARCEL EXP

PUNE JN (PUNE) – DAUND JN (DD)

00112 MFP-DD-PUNE PARCEL EXP

DAUND JN (DD) – PUNE JN (PUNE)

00157 SAV-ANDI KISAN SPL

SAVDA (SAV) – ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)

03087 AZ RPH MEMU PGR SPL

AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) – RAMPUR HAT (RPH)

03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL

BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC) – ASANSOL JN (ASN)

03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL

ASANSOL JN (ASN) – BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC)

05133 ARJ-JNU SPL

AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ) – JAUNPUR JN (JNU)

05134 JNU-ARJ SPL

JAUNPUR JN (JNU) – AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ)

05143 ARJ- JNU SPL

AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ) – JAUNPUR JN (JNU)

05366 RMR-MB SPL EXP

RAMNAGAR (RMR) – MORADABAD (MB)

08705 R DGG MEMU SPL

RAIPUR JN (R) – DONGARGARH (DGG)

08754 ITR- RTK MEMU SPL

ITWARI (ITR) – RAMTEK (RTK)

17318 DR-UBL EXPRESS

DADAR (DR) – HUBLI JN (UBL)

17326 MYS-BGM VISHWAMANAVA EXP

MYSORE JN (MYS) – BELGAUM (BGM)

37348 TAK-HWH LOCAL

TARAKESWAR (TAK) – HOWRAH JN (HWH)

47120 HYB-LPI

HYDERABAD DECAN (HYB) – LINGAMPALLI (LPI)

52965 DADN KKD PASSENGER

DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN) – KALKUND (KKD)

Full list of trains cancelled:

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2 : Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.