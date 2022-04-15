Kapoor sisters Riddhima, Karisma, Kareena performs ‘gathbandhan’ for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is still trending on social media, and their friends and fans keep on posting more pictures from the ceremony and functions. A day after the wedding, the groom’s sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor unveiled a few inside pictures from the intimate wedding. One of the images features Riddhima, Karisma, Kareena and Nitasha Nanda performing the couple’s gathbandhan ritual.

In the image, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor can be seen helping out Ridhhima and Karisma to tie the sacred gathbandhan knot. Kareena and Nitasha are standing alongside them and happily witnessing the holy ritual. ‘Gathbandhan. Bond forever’ Karisma wrote, sharing the pic through her Instagram story. Kareena also shared the same image with a red heart emoji.

The much anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia took place at the former’s residence Vastu on Thursday. They chose to exchange vows in the presence of close family members and friends at a grand, intimate function. The bride the mainstream lehenga and wore an organza saree. On the other hand, Ranbir looked his royal best in an embroidered sherwani. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among other celebrities attended the function.