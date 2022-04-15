Karnataka minister Eshwarappa to meet CM Bommai over contractor’s death, Submit resignation

Shimoga: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, along with a group of his supporters, will be reaching Bengaluru on Friday evening for a meeting scheduled with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to submit his resignation following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. The Minister will reportedly meet Bommai at the latter’s residence.

Before leaving for Bengaluru, Eshwarappa claimed that the reason for his resignation is to set a benchmark for the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who ‘should feel that they will not get power until they come out clean and innocent’. He was also surprised by the number of calls he has received from political leaders and seers saying they are confident of his innocence. ‘All the workers, MLAs, and leaders across the state are calling and supporting me. They expressed confidence that no BJP worker can commit such a mistake’, Eshwarappa said while adding that he is sure of coming out clean in the ‘Agni Pariksha’.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said the minister needs to step down only if he is guilty in the contractor death case. Bommai had confirmed on Friday that Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post today. Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.