Russia has suffered a slew of penalties, not just from the US but also from Western and European nations, and it is now retaliating with tit-for-tat. According to the Russian Interfax news agency, Moscow is punishing 398 members of the US Congress and 87 Canadian senators in retaliation.

‘New announcements of Russian countermeasures, including a rise in the number of persons on the ‘stop list,’ and other retaliatory acts, are planned in the near future,’ Russia’s foreign ministry stated, according to Interfax. Russia reportedly imposed these measures in retaliation for the United States’ punitive move in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Today marks the end of seven weeks of dread, violence, and fatalities that began on February 24th.

‘Taking into consideration the sanctions that the US is continually imposing, more announcements of Russian countermeasures are expected in the near future,’ the Russian foreign ministry said, adding that these restrictions include an entrance ban. In another statement, the ministry promised to announce more measures for Ottawa’s ‘short-sighted’ policies.

Following the invasion, Moscow was subjected to a slew of devastating economic sanctions. The country’s numerous banks have been barred from using the SWIFT communications system. Individual penalties were also imposed on its oligarchs, including the seizure of personal property like yachts, a coal ban, and limits on future investments.

Furthermore, its diplomats have faced expulsion on grounds of suspected spying and espionage. Russia’s extended isolation has plunged it into a profound economic slump, with its currency, the Ruble, quickly losing value. As a result of the sanctions, the currency plummeted to a low of 121.5 rubles per dollar. The ruble is improving today, with the exchange rate at 82.35 rubles to the dollar on Thursday.