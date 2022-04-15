Newlyweds Alia, Ranbir merrily dances to SRK’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ | Watch video

Mumbai: Bollywood’s newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities concluded on a filmy note, and several visuals of the events are trending now on social media platforms. The couple has danced their hearts out to several Bollywood songs at the post-wedding party at Vastu.

In one of the viral clips, the newlyweds were seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 film ‘Dil Se..’ Twinning in red, Ranbir and Alia looked extremely happy while grooving to the dance number. They even managed to sneak in a hug as they looked into each other’s eyes lovingly.

The much anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia took place at the former’s residence Vastu on Thursday. They chose to exchange vows in the presence of close family members and friends at a grand, intimate function. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among other celebrities attended the function.

For the wedding ceremonies, the bride wore an organza saree, and Ranbir looked his royal best in an embroidered sherwani. For the post-wedding celebrations, Alia opted for a red Anarkali suit. On the other hand, Ranbir chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama with a reddish-pink Nehru jacket.