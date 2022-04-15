Official digital payment partner for Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya -Get the details here…

New Delhi: One97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, said on Thursday (April 14, 2022) that it has become an official digital payments partner for the Prime Ministers’ Museum. PM Modi was the first person to purchase a ticket using a Paytm electronic data capture machine on the day of the inauguration, according to a statement from the fintech business. Paytm, as the museum’s official partner, is providing its payment gateway, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) devices, and QR code payment alternatives to enable speedy, quick, and secure transactions.

‘We are honored to be the official digital payments partner of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which honors India’s prime ministers and their contributions to the country. Users visiting the museum will be able to buy tickets online in a safe and secure way thanks to Paytm’s payment choices ‘, according to a Paytm spokesman.

Users will be able to pay via Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, BHIM UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards, and other methods with the Paytm payment gateway, EDC, and QR code, according to the business. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be open to the public the next week. The museum chronicles India’s post-independence history through the lives and accomplishments of its prime ministers.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya ticket costs Rs 100 if purchased online and Rs 110 if purchased offline for Indians, and Rs 750 for foreigners. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 will receive a 50% discount on tickets purchased both online and in person. Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line is the closest Metro station to ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’. College and high school students will receive a 25% discount on school and college bookings.