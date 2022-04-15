Ramadan 2022: Remote learning for some students announced in UAE

Dubai: The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) in the UAE has announced revised timings for public schools during holy month of Ramadan. The authority has allowed remote learning on Fridays. All students will attend in-class learning from Monday to Thursday.

The total number of weekly school hours for teachers and administrative staff will be 25 hours. From Monday to Thursday, the class sessions will be five and-a-half hours (9am to 2.30pm) or from (8am to 1.30pm). On Fridays, the school hours will be three (9am to 12pm) or from 8am to 11am.

During Ramadan, the number of lessons or class sessions has been reduced from the basic weekly quota for activities and class work. The number of class sessions for the first cycle pupils from Monday to Thursday will be six, while on Fridays, it will be three sessions. For pupils in the second and third cycles, the number of lessons from Monday to Thursday will be seven, and three lessons on Fridays. The duration of each lesson is 35 minutes, with a break between the daily lessons.