SDPI activist hacked to death while returning from Mosque in Palakkad

Palakkad: An activist of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist was hacked to death in Elapully in Palakkad on Friday, while returning from mosque after Friday prayers. The deceased have been identified as Subair (47), a native of Kuthiyathodu in Palakkad, and his father, who was accompanying him, was injured.

The incident happened around 1:30 pm on Friday. According to police statement, a gang that arrived in a car attacked Subair. The car of the assailants rear-ended the bike of Subair. They escaped in another car after the murder. Subair, who was reportedly stabbed multiple times, was rushed to Malappuram district hospital but could not be saved.

Also read: Nepali climber found dead in a ‘sitting spot’ on Mount Everest

Subair is the area secretary of the Popular Front. He was earlier questioned in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sanjith in Palakkad.