Vehicle rams into truck in Jodhpur; 6 killed, 3 injured

Jodhpur: Six people, including two women and a child, were killed and three others were injured when a vehicle carrying them rammed into a truck in Rajasthan. The victims were on their way to Nagana temple near Kalyanpura in Barmer district, police officials said.

According to the police, the vehicle rammed into the truck from behind near Bilara in Jodhpur at 1.00 am in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. By the time the victims were taken out, three had already died in the vehicle itself and six others were rushed to the hospital at Bilara.

Three out of the six injured died during treatment and the remaining are undergoing treatment , the District Magistrate Himanshu Gupta said, adding that all victims were resident of Churu district. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. In his tweet, he termed the incident unfortunate and expressed his condolences for the deceased.