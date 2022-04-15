WhatsApp announces new ‘Communities’ feature to connect multiple groups

WhatsApp, India’s most popular messaging app, has launched a new feature dubbed ‘Communities’ which will soon be available on smartphones all around the world. WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that will assist users in organising their groups. In addition, WhatsApp will provide four other updates, including the much-anticipated reaction to messages.

The new tool is designed to assist organisations that operate in workplaces and schools. Users will be able to bring together diverse groups under one canopy using the functionality. Furthermore, this will allow WhatsApp administrators to send notifications to thousands of people, with the groups, which are limited to 256 participants, moving under a larger Community structure. The functionality is presently in beta and is not yet available to all users.

WhatsApp is now aiming to make the platform available for free, with no plans to charge users for the new functionality. However, in the future, the corporation does not exclude delivering ‘premium features’ to businesses.

According to the company, the new function would be encrypted from beginning to finish. WhatsApp CEO Would Cathcart stated that the function will include protections and anti-abuse mechanisms such as a forwarding limit restriction. Users will not be able to search for different Communities on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s Communities feature will be available in the next months, as per the parent company Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Other Meta products, like Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, will also get similar functionality.