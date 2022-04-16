Another political murder in Palakkad; RSS worker stabbed to death

In a suspected revenge act, an RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang in Palakkad on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near the place, on Friday.

Sreenivasan, a former Sharik Shikshan Pramukh (physical training instructor) of the RSS, was hacked at a shop by five assailants who arrived on three bikes. He was rushed to a private hospital with hack injuries but declared dead. Sreenivasan was working in a business unit when a 5-member team on three motorbikes came and attacked him.

The assailants had machete in their hands and inflicted injuries all over Sreenivasan’s body, an eye witness said. The witness cliamed that Sreenivasan was hacked over 20 times with swords, however, the assailants have not been identified. Police have reached the crime scene and are questioning the witnesses. The crime took place at about 1 noon. Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing of Srinivasan.

Earlier on Friday, Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon. It is suspected Subair was murdered to avenge the November 2021 murder of RSS worker Sanjith. Both Subair and Sanjith were done away with in a similar fashion. Both were riding bikes when the murderers arrived.