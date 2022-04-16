Anurag Thakur’s mobile hospital marks four years of service

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, marked the fourth anniversary of his MP Mobile Health Service Hospital on Saturday, saying the hospital’s four years had been full with successes. The minister also praised the hospital staff for holding a medical camp during the event in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

‘Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution, was a great advocate of poor welfare. Taking inspiration from him, I started the MP Mobile Health Service in my parliamentary constituency on April 14, 2018 through a voluntary organisation Prayas,’ the minister recalled. ‘Better health facilities are the basic need of every citizen, but many times people from far flung areas are deprived of good health services due to lack of health centres or availability of doctors. In such a situation, mobile hospital service has become a boon for the people,’ he said.

In just four years, the minister claimed, the mobile hospital has treated more than 71 lakh people at their homes while travelling more than 6 lakh kilometres. ‘In the hospitals fleet, which started with just three Mobile Medical Units in 2018, 32 vehicles have been added. Today, seven districts, 23 assembly constituencies, more than 1,350 panchayats and over 6,400 villages are benefiting from this unique service,’ Thakur added.