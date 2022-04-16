Babul Supriyo’s ‘slap’ swipe at BJP after Shatrughan Sinha’s bypoll victory

Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamool Congress and Babul Supriyo of the Congress won massive and handsome wins in the Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly seats, respectively, in the five by-polls that were counted today.

Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol seat by more than 3 lakh votes, giving his party its first electoral victory in the district. Agnimitra Paul of the BJP was the challenger in Asansol. In the Ballygunge constituency, Babul Supriyo, who defected from the BJP, was victorious. In the bypoll, the BJP fielded Keya Ghosh, while the CPI(M) fielded Saira Shah Halim.

Mr Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching to the Trinamool from the BJP, and state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year, forcing the by-polls, which were held on April 12.