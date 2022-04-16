 BJP attacks Sonia Gandhi for ‘Virus of Hate’ comment: Read on…

Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), blasted Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s statement about a ‘virus of hate’ on Saturday. He said that the Grand Old Party had been ‘promoting hatred’ for vote bank politics for decades.

On Saturday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming that the country is being infected with a virus of hatred, bigotry, intolerance, and falsehoods. The Congress head lambasted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS in a newspaper editorial, blaming them for the country’s rising racial violence.

‘Congress nurtured the infection of hate at its peak for decades, ruined the country’s culture for vote bank politics, that Congress is instructing us now,’ Chugh remarked. Further criticizing the Congress, Chugh stated that the party, during whose leadership there were four riots per year and the terrible Shah Bano decision was pronounced, is now talking about communalism.

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has a clear policy that is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas,’ he continued. ‘I’d like to offer a plea to Sonia Gandhi Ji: select your words as carefully as you possibly can. If you look into the core of the Congress, if there is an organization that pushes communism the greatest, it is the Congress,’ he went on to say.

‘The senior leadership of the Congress is in charge of spreading the illness.’ Hindutva, according to Rahul Gandhi, is a virus of hatred, similar to ISIS and Boko Haram. ‘There were ten major riots in the country that killed thousands of people, all of which occurred under the Congress party’s control, whether in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bhagalpur, or elsewhere,’ he said.