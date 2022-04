Doha: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram has announced revised timings. The timings were changed to ensure services are operational for longer hours at night.

As per the new timing, the metro, tram, metrolink and metroexpress service will operate from 2 pm to 1 am on Friday. On other days it will be functional from 6 am to 1 am. The new timings will be starting from April 17, 2022, to May 5, 2022.