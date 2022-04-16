India Meteorological Department issues heatwave warning for several states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warning for several states. The national weather agency in its latest weather bulletin predicted heatwave conditions in isolated regions in Rajasthan during April 17-19 and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on April 17-18.

The weather agency also forecasted widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next five days. It also said that Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka and Odisha may also get rainfall in coming days.