More than 192 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, informed that more than 20.60 crore (20,60,37,336) balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs). The Union government has provided more than 192.27 crores (1,92,27,23,625) vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Till now more than 186.38 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 6.89 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.