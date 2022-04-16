Nadia rape case; CBI makes first arrest in Bengal

On Saturday, April 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the first arrest in the Nadia rape case. Ramjit Mallick, the third accused in the case, was arrested by the investigation agency. Ramjit Mallick was arrested by the CBI in the Nadia district’s Ranghat area. He vanished after the incident.

Bengal Police had already arrested the accused, one of them was the son of a TMC leader. The Calcutta High Court has ordered that the incident be investigated by the central investigating agency. The case should be handed over to the CBI for a ‘fair investigation into the matter and to instill confidence in the family members of the victim and also the residents of the locality and the state,’ according to the court’s ruling.