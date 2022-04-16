Raj Thackeray performs maha aarti at Pune temple on Hanuman Jayanti.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray performed a’maha aarti’ at Pune’s renowned Hanuman temple. According to local MNS leader Ajay Shinde, the temple is located on Kumthekar Road and Thackeray helped in its renovation.

Meanwhile, the NCP’s Pune unit stated that a ‘all religion’ Hanuman Jayanti and ‘Iftar’ celebration would be held at a Hanuman temple in Karevnagar.

The MNS chief had warned in two rallies earlier this month that if loudspeakers were not removed from mosques, Hanuman Chalisa would be played loudly in front of these religious sites. He also gave the state government a ‘ultimatum’ to act on his demand before May 3. In his demand, the BJP has backed him up.