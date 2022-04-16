Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal narrowly escapes stage mishap in Agra; 4 injured

Agra: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape after a number of lights crashed on the stage following a storm that left four persons injured on Friday in Bhim Nagar, Agra. The minister was taking part in a programme to commemorate the 131st birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, in which he was the chief guest.

The mishap took place after the electricity went off suddenly due to a storm. ‘Because of the strong winds, a terrace containing a number of lights fell over four persons standing at the platform and injured them’, Deepti Yadav, Assitant City Magistrate said. So far, no casualties have been reported and all the injured persons were taken to a hospital for primary treatment.