Woman calmy talks on phone as train runs over her; casually walks away after train leaves | Watch

A woman was seen calmly talking on her cellphone right after a train has passed over her, in a video which has gone viral on social media. After the train leaves, the woman casually gets off the track and onto the station as if nothing out of the ordinary happened.

The video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on April 12. ‘Gossiping on the phone is more important’, Kabra said in his Twitter post accompanying the video. The hair raising video begins with a goods train crossing a railway station. As soon as the train crosses the camera frame, a woman is seen lying on the train track with her head covered in dupatta (a scarf-like cloth).

After the train leaves, the woman gets up and takes a call on her cellphone while still sitting on the railway track. She then casually gets off the track and onto the station as if nothing out of the ordinary happened. The woman was seen walking away and talking to the man who shot the video.

The clip has stunned Twitter users, many criticising the woman for her careless action. Some users even tagged Prime Minister’s Office demanding the arrest of the woman.