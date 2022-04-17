China installed 3 mobile towers near Indian territory in Ladakh

Confronted with the prospect of China penetrating Indian territory, Konchok Stanzin, Councillor of Chushul village in Leh district, voiced concerns, claiming Beijing had erected three mobile towers quite near to Indian border. The legislator also highlighted the lack of a 4G network in the Union Territory by sharing photographs of a Chinese cellphone tower in the Ladakh area.

After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities. pic.twitter.com/4AhP4TYVNY — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) April 16, 2022

‘I am raising my voice for my people, China has increased the pace of their infrastructure recently they have launched a bridge on Pangong and now recently they have built three towers in a hot spring which can be used for drones. To observe our territory or for communication’, Konchok Stanzin said.

He further added, ‘I want to appeal to the government that we need to counterattack China. More infrastructure should be built as China tried to settle the civilians first and then handover it over to forces. We should take this seriously. Maximum border villages do not have 4G internet, we are behind in communication’.