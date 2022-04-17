Danish Open Swimming: India’s Sajan Prakash wins gold

Copenhagen: In swimming, India’s Sajan Prakash won gold medal in the men’s 200m butterfly event. Sajan Prakash from Kerala has finished the event in 1.59.27 to win the gold. He had clocked 2.03.67 in the heats to qualify for the final. Prakash is the the first Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic ‘A’ standard time. He crossed the time in Rome last year.

Earlier, India’s Vedaant Madhavan won silver in the men’s 1500m freestyle event. Vedaant, son of Indian actor R Madhavan, clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final. He had won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021. He also won – four silver and three bronze- at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.