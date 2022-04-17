Death toll in lightning, thunderstorms in Assam surge to 14

Guwahati: The death toll from storm accompanied by lightning strikes in Assam surged to 14. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the storm has created widespread damage in the state.

Heavy rain and incessant thunderstorms have lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday. Around 20,300 people in 592 villages were affected. The storm uprooted scores of trees, many electric poles and damaged more than 7,400 houses in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri and Goalpara districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next five days.