Fire breaks out in Uphaar Cinema in Delhi

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in New Delhi on Sunday. The blaze was extinguished by 9 fire tenders. There is no immediate report of any causality or injury. The fire affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor.
‘We received a call about the fire incident at 4.45 am in the morning and nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire was doused within two hours by 7.15 am. There was no casualty or injuries,’ said a fire department official.
Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Greece
The cinema theater situated in Green Park in South Delhi has been shut for more than 20 years. It was shut after the major fire accident in 1997 in which 59 people were killed and more than 100 were injured.
Delhi | Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park metro station; 5 fire engines at the spot
The fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall says the Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/JBC2MSbVI4
— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022
Post Your Comments