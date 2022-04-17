Fire breaks out in Uphaar Cinema in Delhi

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in New Delhi on Sunday. The blaze was extinguished by 9 fire tenders. There is no immediate report of any causality or injury. The fire affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor.

‘We received a call about the fire incident at 4.45 am in the morning and nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire was doused within two hours by 7.15 am. There was no casualty or injuries,’ said a fire department official.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Greece

The cinema theater situated in Green Park in South Delhi has been shut for more than 20 years. It was shut after the major fire accident in 1997 in which 59 people were killed and more than 100 were injured.