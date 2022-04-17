Implement uniform civil code, remove Article 30: Heir of late Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, heir to late Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, demanded the repeal of Article 30 of the Constitution, as well as equal rights for all citizens, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and the release of Hindu temples from government control.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das was speaking during the Ayodhya Parv in the national capital, which was organised by Ayodhya Nyas. Das demanded the Uniform Civil Code in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who recently formed an expert team to write a UCC draft.

‘Iran, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were all once part of our country, and look at the situation of our brothers there. Look at Bengal and Kerala as well. Hindus have only 10 per cent population there. All these anomalies will be over when Uniform Civil Code is implemented along with measures of population control’, Mahant said.

Later, BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh notified Das that Uttarakhand had begun the process of implementing UCC. The heir of Nitya Gopal Das has also asked for the elimination of Article 30 at a time when there is a discussion over Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa being played on loudspeakers and communal tensions have erupted in violence in some localities.

Article 30 deals with the rights of minorities to form and govern educational institutions and says that the state shall not discriminate in granting aid to minority institutions.

‘I had come to this celebration of Ayodhya Parv in the hope to meet the union home minister. I would have requested the minister for the removal of Article 30 which is vital for the country’s sovereignty. We do not discriminate between Quran and Bible and neither do we disrespect them. But the Constitution allows IAS to read them but not Gita’, said the Mahant.

The Mahant also reaffirmed his call for temples to be free of government supervision. According to him, the bulk of residents in the country is considered second-class citizens. ‘Hindu temples and maths have receivers who collect money and give it to the government treasury. That money is used…if you remember, the then Prime Minister said once that the first right (over resources) will be of minorities. This money will be given to madrassas and Christian missionaries’, he said.