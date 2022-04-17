Know how to update date of birth on Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

But to availing several services it is necessary that the details included in the Aadhar Card must be correct. The UIDAI allows people to update any wrong information included in the card. It is very easy to change or update the date of birth that included in the Aadhar card.

Follow these steps to update the date of birth:

Step 1: Start by visiting the Self Service portal at ssup.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Type the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification.

Step 5: Verify details with OTP verification.

Step 6: Go to the ‘Update Demographics Data’ option to change the date of birth.

Step 7: Another OTP will be sent to your phone number. Enter it in the designated box to move ahead with your request.

Step 8: Upload the supporting documentation for your request of date of birth change on Aadhaar card.