Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Greece

Athens: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kythera island in Greece. According to the National Observatory of Athens, the epicentre of the earthquake was 46 kilometres west, southwest of the island which lies opposite the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese peninsula. There were no reports of causality or damage to property.

Greece and its islands are located along a boundary zone in the eastern Mediterranean, between the African Plate and the Eurasian Plate. And thus, it is one of the most seismically active countries. Greece often hosts large magnitude earth- quakes, whilst a moderate or small magnitude earthquake is felt every 2-3 days on average.

Also Read; Village in Spain changes name to Ukraine in show of solidarity

In October 2020, an earthquake measuring 7.0 struck in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and Izmir in western Turkey. More than 114 people died and 1,000 were injured in that earthquake.