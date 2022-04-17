PM to inaugurate Ayush Summit in Gandhinagar in WHO chief’s presence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several development projects in north Gujarat and the tribal district of Dahod during his two-day visit to Gujarat from April 18 to 20, according to a government release. He will also host a global Ayush Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

On April 18, Modi will visit Gandhinagar’s Command and Control Centre for Schools, which gathers and analyses over 500 billion data sets each year utilising big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve overall learning results for children. Among other things, the centre keeps track of instructors’ and students’ daily online attendance and conducts centralised summative and periodic evaluations of students’ learning outcomes.

Modi will also launch the Banas community radio station, which will supply farmers with important scientific knowledge on agricultural and animal husbandry. The radio station is projected to reach out to over 5 lakh farmers in over 1,700 communities. On April 19, expanded facilities for the manufacturing of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy factory in Palanpur, as well as an organic manure and biogas plant in Dama, will be opened. The prime minister will also lay the groundwork for four 100-tonne biogas plants to be built at Khimana, Ratanpura – Bhildi, Radhanpur, and Thawar.

Modi will travel to Jamnagar from Banaskantha to lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. ‘GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness’, the release said.

In the presence of Jugnauth and Ghebreyesus, Modi will inaugurate the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20. The summit will feature five plenary sessions, eight roundtables, six workshops, and two symposiums with about 90 distinguished speakers and 100 exhibitors to unearth investment opportunities and boost innovation, research and development, the startup ecosystem, and the wellness sector.