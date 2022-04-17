Senior Army commanders to probe the ‘national security flaws and impacts’ of Ukraine war in India!

Top Army Commanders are planned to analyze India’s national security concerns along active borders, assess threats, and discuss the geopolitical implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on the area during a five-day conference in New Delhi from April 18-22, 2022.

The Army Commanders’ Conference is a high-level biennial event conducted in April and October each year. It is also an institutional venue for conceptual-level debates, culminating in major policy choices for the Indian Army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to meet with senior army officers and speak at the conference on April 21.

During the conference, the Indian Army’s senior leadership will analyze the operational posture along active borders, assess threats throughout the whole spectrum of conflict, and conduct an analysis of capability shortfalls in order to focus more on capability development and operational readiness plans. The Army also stated that discussions on infrastructure development in border areas, upgrading through indigenization, the introduction of niche tech, and evaluation of any impact of the Russia-Ukraine war are on the agenda.

Apart from ideas for enhancing works, financial management, adopting e-vehicles, and digitalisation in the Indian Army, the top commanders will also discuss several agenda issues sponsored by regional commands. Board of Governors meetings for the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and the Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be held as part of the conference. During the MoD Interaction Session, the conference also serves as a formal venue for top Indian Army leadership to meet with senior officials from the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Defence.