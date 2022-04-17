Spanish village renames itself as ‘Ukraine’ to show solidarity; Read on…

According to Reuters, a community has changed its name to ‘Ukraine’ in solidarity with the residents of the eastern European country. The tranquil white-walled town appears to be around 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) from the European country of Ukraine. It is located in southern Spain and was previously known as ‘Fuentes de Andalucia.’

A sign at a roundabout near the village’s entrance announces the village’s new name, ‘Ukraine.’ Along with it is painted the country’s blue and yellow flag. The town, which is located east of Seville, has a population of around 7,100 people. The village’s streets have also been renamed the City of Odesa, Kyiv, and Mariupol. ‘The major goal is to increase awareness about the violence in Ukraine, but also about where nations are at war in modern times,’ a local, Francisco Martinez, told Reuters.

Not only that, but the locals contributed 3,500 euros ($3,780) in two days to build a refugee centre. It also intends to house around 25 refugees at the centre or with families. Rafael Osuna, a 68-year-old retiree, told Reuters, ‘The people of Fuentes are really proud of what we are accomplishing. For a while, I considered taking in a Ukrainian couple because I live alone and had a large house.’