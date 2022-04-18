4-year-old girl brutally raped in Bihar; in critical condition

Gopalganj: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl by luring her to his house with chocolate. The child is admitted to Sadar Hospital’s emergency ward in critical condition.

According to Superintendent of Police, Anand Kumar, the accused raped the child, who was playing outside his house, after luring her with chocolate. The incident took place around late evening on Sunday. The accused was caught by the villagers and handed over to the Manjhagarh police. As soon as the police were made aware of the incident, a team under the leadership of Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjeev Kumar was assigned this case, who soon identified the accused and arrested him.

Evidence is being collected on the basis of the accused’s interrogation by the police so that a speedy trial can be requested and justice can be served. A medical examination of the victim has been done and further investigation is underway.