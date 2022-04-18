Mammootty’s CBI 5 release date announced; to hit big screens on Sunday!

Megastar Mammootty’s much anticipated movie ‘CBI 5 – The Brain’ will hit the big screens worldwide on May 1. The actor shared a new poster from the film, and wrote: ‘@CBI5TheBrain Releasing Worldwide on May 1 , 2022’. Dileesh Pothan, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Sudev Nair, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Santhosh Keezhatoor, and Mukesh will play pivotal roles in the movie. Jagathy Sreekumar will also return to big screen after he was paralysed after a road accident in March 2012.

The teaser of the film, which was unveiled on April 7, indicated that Sethuarama Iyer will be investigating investigating a case of national importance this time. The teaser begins with Mammootty’s character Sethuram Iyer finding a common link between the assassinations of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, and is still on trending list in social media.

The Brain is the fifth in the series of the acclaimed CBI franchise, which began in the year 1988, in which Mammootty plays the iconic CBI officer named Sethurama Iyer. All the movies in the franchise are directed by K Madhu and written by SN Swani. CBI 5 the Brain is the fifth gen in the CBI series with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu in 1988, followed up by a sequel titled Jagratha in 1989. The third in the series was released after almost a decade in 2004 which was titled Sethurama Iyer CBI and the fourth part was titled Nerariyan CBI that hit the theaters in 2005.