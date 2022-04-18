‘Most fun film of the year’: Nani-Nazriya starrer ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ to hit theatres in three languages

Hyderabad: Lead actors Nani and Nazriya has shared posters of their upcoming movie ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, and announced that the teaser of the film will be dropped on April 20th. The movie which mark Nazriya’s Telugu debut will hit theatres in three languages including Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil on June 10.’Adade Sundara’ is the title of the Tamil version, while ‘Aha Sundara’ is the title of the Malayalam version.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

To announce the teaser date, the creators have released two posters. One of the posters, shared by Nani depicts the lead couple in traditional Hindu wedding attire, with a caricature of a church in the background. Similarly, the second poster posted by Nazriya depicts Nani and Nazriya in Christian wedding attire, with a caricature of a Temple in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

‘Ante Sundaraniki’, which is being directed by Vivek Athreya under the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, will introduce Nazriya to the Telugu audience. Nani will be seen as a Brahmin named Sundar, while Nazriya will be seen as a Christian named Leela. Niketh Bommi handles the cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film.