Three tonnes of Cocaine busted off coast Spain’s Canary Islands, five arrested

A fishing boat carrying over three tonnes of cocaine was caught off the coast of the Canary Islands, according to Spanish authorities.

The AKT 1 was intercepted by a Spanish coastguard patrol on April 13 while attempting to pass itself off as another fishing boat around 300 nautical miles south of the Spanish islands.

Spanish police discovered 2.9 tonnes of cocaine stashed in one of the fuel tanks, with an estimated market worth of 72 million euros ($77.80 million).

On Saturday, the yacht was returned to Gran Canaria, and the five inmates were detained in Las Palmas.

‘When we boarded, officers noticed that the fishing boat was transporting a substantial amount of bundles commonly used in cocaine trafficking, thus the five crew members of the boat – four Turkish nationals and a Georgian citizen – were arrested immediately,’ a Spanish Civil Guard spokesman said.