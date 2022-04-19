Big B confirms grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut in ‘The Archies’

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his pride on Monday as his grandson Agastya Nanda began filming for the Netflix live-action musical film ‘The Archies’, which will be his first onscreen appearance. Agastya Bachchan Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, is said to be playing Archie Andrews in the Zoya Akhtar directed film.

Big B took to Twitter to post a fan’s message with photos of Agastya and the other two celebrity kids due to debut in the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

‘Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!!’ the 79-year-old wrote.

The film will be set in 1960s India and will be produced by Netflix in collaboration with Archie Comics. Under their production house Tiger Baby, Akhtar and her longtime colleague Reema Kagti are producing The Archies. Despite the fact that the creators are yet to make an official statement, speculations say that Suhana will play Veronica Lodge and Khushi will play Betty Cooper. In March, the trio was sighted on the set of the film, apparently for a costume trial.