Bus collides with SUV in UP’s Deoria; 6 killed, several injured

Deoria: Six people were killed and several others were left injured after a collision between an SUV and a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria late on Monday night. The incident took place near Indupur Kali Mandir turn, Gauri Bazar-Rudrapur road. The deceased have been identified as Shubham Gupta, Ram Prakash Singh, Vashisht Singh, Jogan Singh, Ankur Pandey, Devdutt Pandey and bus driver Ramanand Maurya.

‘At 11.30 pm, the SUV with passengers was returning from a Tilak ceremony via Rudrapur Road. When it reached the Kali temple, a bus came from the opposite direction and rammed into the vehicle’, Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Shripati Mishra said. As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and rescued the people, he added.

Also read: Around 1,170 kg cannabis worth Rs 2.33 cr seized in Andhra’s Anakapalle

Five people died on the spot, while one died during treatment at the district hospital. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.