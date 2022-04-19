Cyber attack on military officers via WhatsApp revealed; launches probe

Military officers were found to have violated cyber security standards, according to intelligence agencies. This behaviour is thought to be tied to espionage by a neighbouring country. As per defence sources, ‘the Military and Intelligence agencies have found a cyber security breach by some military officers, which is believed to be linked to espionage-related actions by a neighbouring nation,’ in response to ANI’s report on the cyber security breach. According to defence officials, there has also been a breach detected on particular WhatsApp groups.

‘An inquiry, which was swiftly requested, is underway,’ stated one source on the topic of action. Military officers who violate current instructions, particularly those concerning counterintelligence, face the worst punishment imaginable since they are in violation of the Official Secrets Act. According to reports, those found culpable in the ongoing investigations would face severe punishment.

India is a developing country, and the value of data and digital payments is skyrocketing. According to a Deloitte report, India will have around 1 billion smartphone users by 2026. These figures are significant, highlighting the importance of cyber security. In the past, India has been the victim of a number of cyber-attacks. Vulnerabilities have arisen as a result of Digital India and the demand for digital payments. According to data from the Computer Emergency Response Team, India had a threefold rise in cybersecurity-related events in 2020 compared to 2019, totaling 1.16 million breaches.