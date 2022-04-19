Government employees in Uttar Pradesh to now get half-hour lunch break.

On Monday, employees in Uttar Pradesh government offices were given only a half-hour lunch break. Durga Shankar Mishra, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, has issued an order regarding lunchtime. Lunch will be served from 1 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., as per the order.

Those coming to the government offices to do their tasks will no longer have to wait long. After receiving complaints about officials and employees having excessively long lunch breaks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the move.

‘While implementing a 5-day working week in the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat, the working time has been fixed from 9:30 am to 6 pm and lunchtime from 1 pm to 1:30 pm. Such an arrangement will also be made for the Head of Department offices,’ the order stated. Officers and HODs should also conduct surprise inspections from time to time to ensure that employees are in attendance.