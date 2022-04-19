IMD issues advisory for next 5 days, predicting rainfall, thunderstorms & hailstorms – Read on…

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms and lightning, as well as high winds and hailstorms, for Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand from April 18 to 21. In light of the severe weather, the IMD has also prepared a list of preventative steps that individuals may take to keep safe during this time. Check out the IMD’s advice here:

Expected impact:

Strong winds and hail can cause damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops.

In open areas, hail may damage humans and livestock.

Strong winds cause partial damage to susceptible structures.

Kutcha houses/walla and huts suffer little damage.

Objects that are not tightly packed may fly away.

Suggestions for action:

Stay inside, close windows and doors, and avoid travel as much as possible.

Take secure cover; do not seek refuge beneath trees.

Do not lie down on concrete floors or lean on concrete walls.

Unplug all electrical/electronic devices.

Get out of any bodies of water as soon as possible.

Keep any items that carry electricity away from you.

During the event, farming operations may be halted.

Rainfall activity in other states

During the next five days, the meteorological service predicts extensive rains and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. According to the IMD, rain is expected to fall in Uttarakhand on April 20 and 22.

Light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from April 19 to April 22. The Met Office further predicted that sporadic rains, thunderstorms, and lightning, as well as gusty winds, will most likely persist across Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next five days.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is also quite possible on April 18 across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe. Due to cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast at lower tropospheric levels, the IMD predicts scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala-Mahe during the next 5 days.