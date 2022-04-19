Ramadan 2022: Shopping malls in Dubai extend their timings

Dubai: The Festival and Retail Establishment in Dubai has informed that a number of malls across the Emirate have extended their timings to continue Ramadan festivities for longer hours into the night.

The updated timings are:

Mall of the Emirates:

All timings: from 10am to 1am, Monday to Sunday

– The Dubai Mall:

Retail shops: 10am to 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 10am to 2am Monday to Thursday

Restaurants and food courts: 10am to 2am every day

Waterfront promenade restaurants: 10am to 1am every day

– City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif:

Mall timings: 10am to 1am every day

Restaurants and cafes: 10am to 2am every day

– Dubai Festival City Mall:

Retail shops: 10am to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday

Restaurants and cafes: 10am to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 1am Thursday to Saturday

– Dubai Hills Mall:

Retail Shops: 10am to midnight everyday

Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am to 1am everyday

– Mercato:

Timings: From 10am until 11pm for the month of Ramadan. Some outlets may open until 2am

– Al Seef and Al Khawaneej Walk:

Retail Shops: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Sunday to Saturday 10 am to 1AM

Restaurant & Cafes: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Sunday to Saturday 10am to 1am

– City Walk:

Retail Shops: Sunday to Saturday 10am to 12am

Restaurant & Cafes: Sunday to Saturday 10am to 1am

– La Mer:

Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am

Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 1am

– The Beach:

Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am

Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 1am