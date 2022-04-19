Ramadan 2022: Shopping malls in Dubai extend their timings

Dubai: The Festival and Retail Establishment in Dubai has informed that a number of malls across the Emirate have extended their timings to continue Ramadan festivities for longer hours into the night.
The updated timings are:
Mall of the Emirates:
All timings: from 10am to 1am, Monday to Sunday
– The Dubai Mall:
Retail shops: 10am to 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 10am to 2am Monday to Thursday
Restaurants and food courts: 10am to 2am every day
Waterfront promenade restaurants: 10am to 1am every day
– City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif:
Mall timings: 10am to 1am every day
Restaurants and cafes: 10am to 2am every day
– Dubai Festival City Mall:
Retail shops: 10am to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday
Restaurants and cafes: 10am to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 1am Thursday to Saturday
– Dubai Hills Mall:
Retail Shops: 10am to midnight everyday
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am to 1am everyday
– Mercato:
Timings: From 10am until 11pm for the month of Ramadan. Some outlets may open until 2am
– Al Seef and Al Khawaneej Walk:
Retail Shops: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Sunday to Saturday 10 am to 1AM
Restaurant & Cafes: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Sunday to Saturday 10am to 1am
– City Walk:
Retail Shops: Sunday to Saturday 10am to 12am
Restaurant & Cafes: Sunday to Saturday 10am to 1am
– La Mer:
Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am
Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 1am
– The Beach:
Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am
Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 1am
