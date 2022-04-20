Adorable video of toddler smothering kitty with kisses go viral on social media | watch

An adorable video of a toddler smothering a kitty with kisses has captured the heart of netizens. The video which went crazily viral on social media platforms was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden.

In the viral video, the little kid can be seen showering the cat with kisses and then caressing it. The toddler is not scared or neither does she try to run away from the animal. She is very comfortable in its company. ‘Twitter needs this’, the caption read.

This video was widely shared in various social media platforms and the kid was showered with love. Some also commented saying that it is a very positive video and how this made everyone smile.