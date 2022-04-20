Cabinet approves; Bus, auto, taxi fares to go up in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet has given approval approval to hike the fares of bus, taxi and autorickshaws. The new rates may come into effect on May 1.

The minimum bus fare has been raised to Rs 10. For autorickshaws the new minimum fare will be Rs 30. For taxi the basis fare is Rs 200 for 5 km. The Council of Ministers approved the Ramachandran Committee report on raising fares for public transport.

The much-awaited Cabinet approval came as it met on Tuesday morning. Earlier, the LDF had approved the proposals of the panel.