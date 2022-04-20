Germany yet to reveal all weaponry provided to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin has chosen not to make public all of the weapons it has provided to Ukraine, but that Germany will assist Kyiv in maintaining more advanced weapons systems it might buy and training soldiers to operate them.

‘We have sent anti-tank missiles, Stingers, and other items that we have never spoken about publicly so that these transfers can happen rapidly,’ she said at a news conference with her Latvian counterpart in Riga.

When asked if Germany would send its Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery system, which some experts believe Ukraine requires to mount a counter-offensive against Russian forces in the Donbass, she said Germany would train Kyiv’s soldiers on how to use and maintain more advanced systems that it could obtain from other allies or purchase outright.

‘We will assist with training and maintenance if partners deliver artillery that we can no longer deliver,’ she said.